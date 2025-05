Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s financial empire has crumbled under legal fire as prosecutors aim to seize nearly everything tied to his name under RICO allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is staring down the possible loss of his multimillion-dollar empire as federal prosecutors pursue asset forfeiture tied to sweeping criminal allegations that could cost him both his freedom and fortune.

The embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s estimated net worth has reportedly plummeted from $1 billion in 2022 to roughly $400 million in 2025, a steep decline fueled by mounting legal expenses, settlements and the collapse of key business relationships, including his lucrative deal with Diageo, the parent company of Cîroc vodka.

CNN’s Laura Coates reported that Diddy is battling both legal jeopardy and financial risk, with the government potentially moving to seize his assets.

According to former Department of Justice official Jim Trusty, the scope of the government’s forfeiture claims is massive.

“This is a very, very broadly phrased forfeiture allegation,” he explained. “The RICO is essentially anything he touched in his business world. Whether it’s record labels, liquor labels, planes, trains and automobiles. Basically, everything is in play.”

That means everything from Bad Boy Records to his real estate, luxury cars and private jets could be up for grabs.

Additionally, Trusty said prosecutors do not have to prove those assets were tied to criminal activity.

To push back, Diddy has retained Stefan Cassella, a former DOJ forfeiture expert, to challenge the government’s approach to seizing as many of his holdings as possible.

Federal prosecutors allege Diddy ran a criminal operation that spanned more than a decade, accusing him of using his companies to orchestrate sexual abuse, forced labor, bribery, arson and obstruction of justice from 2008 to 2024.

The indictment claims he coerced women into drug-fueled sex parties with male sex workers—referred to as “freak offs”—and then intimidated them into silence.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and denies all accusations, maintaining that any sexual encounters were consensual.

Investigators are also combing through his financial records in search of any hidden or transferred assets that may have been shielded from seizure.