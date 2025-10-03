Diddy Heading To Prison, Judge Gives Him Hard Time At Sentencing

Diddy was sentenced to federal prison after a jury found him guilty of transporting women across state lines for prostitution.

Diddy received four years and two months in federal prison on Friday (October 3) in Manhattan after being convicted of transporting women across state lines for prostitution. The Court also imposed a fine of $500,000, including to defray the costs of imprisonment. There’s no restitution, but there is forfeiture as reflected in the order. There is a $5000 fine under the statute, and special assessment, $200.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the ruling following a July verdict where a federal jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Each count carried a maximum of 10 years, but the judge opted for a sentence of 135 months—just over 11 years—matching the prosecution’s recommendation.

Prosecutors described Diddy as “unrepentant” and said he failed to take responsibility for his actions.

“The defendant tries to argue this is just a sex, drugs and Rock n’ Roll lifestyle. But this is a case about transportation for prostitution and violence. The defendant admitted to the violence at trial. The defendant’s respect for the law is lip service,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said during sentencing.

“Mr. Combs has booked speaking engagements for Miami for NEXT WEEK. That is the height of hubris… He did this for 15 years. He was responsible for transporting many escorts. That’s a lot of freak offs and a lot of hotel nights. He knew it was illegal,” Slavick added, referencing a story AllHipHop broke last night (October 2).

The court heard disturbing testimony during the trial, including accounts from Diddy’s former partner, Cassie Ventura, and another woman referred to as “Jane.” Witnesses described being coerced into sex acts at drug-fueled parties orchestrated by the Hip-Hop mogul.

“He had an escort urinate in Cassie’s mouth until she choked. Her victim impact statement makes clear she still has nightmare and flashbacks, and the scars on her body. Jane’s text make clear her anguish and trauma,” Slavik told the judge during sentencing.

Judge Subramanian denied motions from Diddy’s legal team seeking to overturn the convictions or secure a new trial. He said the evidence presented was “overwhelming,” including detailed accounts of abuse and manipulation.

Diddy’s assuser, Mia backed out of giving her impact statement, claiming she was bullied by Diddy and his defense team.

“Mia no longer wishes to address the court here today – in part due to the letter submitted by the defense, bullying,” AUSA Christy Slavik told the Judge. “We think the defense’s letter violated your Honor’s rules.”

The judge agreed, saying I thought the tone was inappropriate and it should not happen again.”

Diddy’s lawyers made an impassioned plea to the judge, noting the businesses he founded, including Bad Boy and Revolt.

“There were not many black owned labels. Mr. Combs had the audacity. It sent a message that You can do it. Clothing, too. It was not just urban street wear. It was upscale. It bought unity. It inspired change. In spirits, our community finally had a seat at the table. A voice. A real voice. Then there was Revolt,” Diddy’s lawyer Nicole Westmoreland said.

“Mr. Combs is just a man. And he’s made some mistakes. He has flaws like we all do. But how many of us can say that we’ve helped so many lives? Countless lives. He’s been in jail and he’s remorseful,” Westmoreland added.

Diddy’s kids also addressed the judge and begged for mercy.

“He is transformed, he will not jeopardize his freedom again. As his children, we wish to heal together,” Quincy Brown said, while Justin Combs added: “I ask you to give my father a second chance. My father is my superhero. My father always told me to believe in God.I talk to my father every day, every other hour.”

“I am the one who most resembled my pops, my mannerism,” Christian “King” Combs said. “My whole life I studied my dad up and down. He is the greatest man in the world, my superhero.”

“Your Honor, please, let us move forward not as a headline but as a family,” Diddy’s daughter D’Lila Combs said.

Diddy, 55, also addressed the court and pleaded for leniency.

“Sometimes you have to go through life experiences,” he said. “These are not excuses. I can’t change the past, but I can change the future. I beg your Honor for mercy, to be a father again, to be a son again, a leader in my community again. To get the help I need. I don’t want to let God down. I have no one to blame but myself. I know I will never put my hands on another person again. I’m willing to comply with any conditions. Me sharing my story, it’s not a scheme to get less time—this story is tragic.”

He added, “I take full responsibility for my Mann Act convictions,” he said. “They want you to make an example of me. I want you to think about making an example of what a person can do if they get another chance. Consider the beautiful children who spoke for me.

“No matter what anyone say, I know that I am truly sorry. Thank you your Honor.”

Justin Combs arrives in Court for Diddy’s Sentencing – Photo by Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur for AllHipHop.com D

iddy’s family arrives in Court for Diddy’s Sentencing – Photo by Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur for AllHipHop.com The Punisher arrives in Court for Diddy’s Sentencing – Photo by Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur for AllHipHop.com

Featuring: Dana Tran

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Christian “King” Combs arrives at Diddy sentencing



Featuring: Christian King Combs, Raven Tracy

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages The family of Sean “Diddy” Combs leave their hotel in New York City to head to Manhattan Federal Court for the sentencing of Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Featuring: Quincy Taylor Brown, Chance Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

The defense pushed for a significantly lighter sentence, asking for 14 months and noting that Diddy had already served 13 months in pretrial detention. They argued that the government exaggerated the extent of his involvement and that the jury acquitted him of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The conviction followed a yearlong investigation that intensified after Ventura filed a civil lawsuit in November 2023. She accused Diddy of rape, trafficking, and years of physical abuse.

The lawsuit triggered a federal probe, culminating in a multi-state raid by Homeland Security agents in March 2024. Authorities seized a massive amount of baby oil, electronics, drugs and firearms from Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

In September 2024, Diddy was indicted on four federal charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution. The racketeering and trafficking charges were ultimately dismissed by the jury.

Opening arguments in the trial began May 12, 2025, with prosecutors portraying Diddy as the leader of a criminal network that used wealth and celebrity to exploit women.

Ventura testified the next day, describing a decade of abuse and what she called “freak-off” parties, where women were allegedly drugged and forced into sex acts.

Over the course of six weeks, the government called 34 witnesses, including former employees, alleged victims, and law enforcement officials. The defense called only two witnesses and focused on discrediting Ventura and challenging the credibility of the other accusers.

In July, the jury cleared Diddy of running a criminal enterprise under the RICO Act and of sex trafficking involving force or coercion. However, they found him guilty of transporting women across state lines for sex, which prosecutors said was part of a broader pattern of exploitation.

After the verdict, Diddy’s attorneys filed motions seeking acquittal or a new trial, but Judge Subramanian rejected them in August, stating that the jury’s decision was supported by “substantial and credible evidence.”

Diddy will serve his sentence in federal prison and will be eligible for supervised release after completing 85 percent of his term. He has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

The sentencing closes a high-profile legal saga that began nearly two years ago and has drawn national attention.