Diddy’s Stash Of Baby Oil, Drugs & Guns Shown To Jurors

Sean “Diddy” Combs had his Miami mansion raided and jurors were shown photos of guns drugs and baby oil as part of his ongoing sex trafficking trial.

Diddy’s trial had jurors staring at photos of baby oil bottles and assault rifle parts on Wednesday (May 21).

Special Agent Gerard Gannon of Homeland Security detailed what federal agents uncovered during a March 2024 raid of the Hip-Hop mogul’s Miami Beach mansion.

Special Agent Gannon testified that investigators found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, AR-15 upper and lower receivers, and a Gucci bag filled with pills that later tested positive for cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and alprazolam.

Gannon said some of the MDMA pills were embossed with recognizable logos, including Tesla and the streetwear brand Supreme.

Also shown to the jury were images of 18 pairs of high heels, multiple cellphones and 31 bottles of Astroglide lubricant, and boxes of baby oil.

Gannon, who works in HSI’s human trafficking unit, said the items were seized during the search of Combs’ property as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy’s legal team, led by attorney Teny Geragos, used cross-examination to question the strength of the government’s evidence.

Geragos noted that Diddy was never seen or photographed with the weapons and continued pressing the Agent on the reliability of fingerprint evidence and whether Combs’ DNA was collected during his arrest.

The presence of firearms in Diddy’s Florida home adds a layer of complexity, given the state’s relatively permissive gun laws.

Florida does not require permits to purchase rifles or handguns and recently enacted permitless concealed carry legislation.

However, federal charges related to trafficking and racketeering can override state protections, especially when firearms are involved in alleged criminal enterprises.

Diddy, who has denied all allegations, is facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.