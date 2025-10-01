Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Hasn’t Changed At All In Chilling Letter To Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie told a federal judge she fears Sean “Diddy” Combs may retaliate if he isn’t sentenced to prison, citing years of alleged abuse.

Cassie Called Diddy "Cruel" And Warned Of Retaliation Ahead Of Sentencing

Cassie Warned Judge of Diddy’s Alleged Threats

Cassie told a New York federal judge she fears Sean “Diddy” Combs will retaliate against her and others who testified if he avoids prison. In a victim impact statement submitted Monday, the R&B; singer said she remains afraid of what Combs might do following his conviction on federal prostitution-related charges.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial,” she wrote in the letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. “As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Diddy Convicted of Federal Charges

Combs, 54, was found guilty in July of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. He was cleared of more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Cassie testified during the trial, describing an 11-year relationship she said was marked by abuse and control. She asked the judge to consider her experience when determining Combs’ punishment.

“I urge you to sentence Mr. Combs in a way that reflects the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim,” she wrote.

Cassie Relocated Over Safety Concerns

In her letter, Cassie revealed she and her family moved out of New York due to safety concerns stemming from her testimony.

“We moved because I am worried that he or his associates will come after [us],” she wrote.

Cassie and Combs were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2018. She is now married to actor and trainer Alex Fine. The couple has three children, and she was eight months pregnant with their son when she testified.

Cassie Rejected Claims That Combs Has Changed

Responding to the defense’s argument that Combs has changed, Cassie pushed back hard.

“He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is,” she wrote. “My experience was real, horrific and deserves to be considered.”

She called Combs “the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker” and said he has “no interest in changing or becoming better.”

Combs’ sentencing is set for Friday in New York federal court.