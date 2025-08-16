EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Winning Streak Continues, Dawn Richard Dismisses 10 Bad Boy Companies From Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy scored another W in court as Dawn Richard dropped her claims against 10 of his businesses; he’s not in the clear just yet.

According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, Richard and her lawyers told the judge they’re cutting Daddy’s House Recording Studio, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, Bad Boy Records LLC, Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Productions Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Books Holdings Inc., 1169 Corp (formerly Sean Combs Music Inc.), Sean Combs Capital LLC, CE OpCo LLC (formerly Combs Enterprises), and UMG Recordings Inc from the lawsuit.

All those claims are being dropped “without prejudice,” which means she can technically bring them back later if she wants to—but for now, they’re off the hook.

But before Diddy starts poppin’ bottles, here’s the catch—he’s still named in the suit. So are Janice Combs Publishing LLC, Janice Combs Publishing Holdings Inc., and Love Records Inc.

Richard’s planning to file a second amended complaint, so the war is far from over.

Diddy’s legal team isn’t fighting her request to update the lawsuit. In a letter to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, his attorneys said they’re fine with her filing a new complaint, but they’re not backing down from the fight.

They also noted that Richard dropped her human trafficking claim under New York law, and they called the upcoming new complaint “futile.”

Richard is accusing Diddy of abuse in a $3.5 million lawsuit—she said he groped her, forced her to strip during rehearsals and even held a meeting with her while wearing nothing but his underwear.

She also claims he starved her, deprived her of sleep, and stiffed her on pay while she worked on music.

Richard also claims Diddy threatened her life and warned others they could “go missing” if they spoke out.

His camp says it’s all bogus.

Still, Richard testified during Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial, where she gave grim details about the violence and threats she says she endured.

This lawsuit is one of over 60 that Diddy is dealing with. He’s been hit with abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking allegations that made headlines across the country.

Earlier this week, Diddy caught another break when a judge tossed 21 out of 22 claims in a $60 million sexual assault suit brought by former Da Band member Sara Rivers.

That case included claims of sexual assault, forced labor, and false imprisonment going back 20 years. The judge ruled that most were too old to be pursued.

Back in July, Diddy walked on the most significant charges in a federal trial where he was accused of running a sex trafficking ring. After two months of testimony and over 30 witnesses—including Cassie—a jury cleared him of racketeering and trafficking.

But he was found guilty of two counts related to transporting people for prostitution. Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.