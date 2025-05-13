Diddy’s Girls Leave Trial Twice As Escort Describes Lurid Acts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s daughters walked out of court twice as disturbing testimony involving their father unfolded in graphic detail.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, exited a Manhattan federal courtroom twice on Tuesday (May 12), as disturbing testimony about their father’s alleged sex crimes became too graphic to bear.

The three teens, seated quietly during opening arguments, stood and walked out during testimony from Daniel Phillip, a male escort who claimed he was hired by Cassie Ventura—Diddy’s former girlfriend—for sex acts while the Hip-Hop mogul watched and masturbated.

Phillip testified that he was paid up to $6,000 for encounters with Ventura while Diddy observed from the corner.

He also alleged that Ventura once asked him to urinate on her during one of the so-called “freak off” parties.

“Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her,” Phillip told the court. “She asked me if I had ever done that before she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong because they both told me.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said Ventura would testify that she “felt as if she was choking” during the act, which prosecutors allege was orchestrated by Diddy as part of a pattern of humiliation and control.

Diddy’s Daughters Leave Court Holding Hands

The daughters returned to the courtroom later in the day to witness additional evidence, including 2016 hotel surveillance footage that allegedly shows Diddy shoving Ventura to the ground and kicking her while she lay still.

Prosecutors claim Diddy recorded many of the sex acts and used the footage to threaten Ventura, saying he would release the videos as “reminders of the most humiliating nights of her life” if she ever disobeyed him.

Johnson described the “freak offs” as drug-fueled sex parties involving escorts and illegal behavior, with Diddy allegedly using violence and manipulation to dominate Ventura.

Cassie Ventura is expected to testify, possibly as early as Tuesday (May 13).