Diddy’s Prison Bid At Fort Dix Will Be “Relatively Sweet & Easy” Former Inmate Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boy mogul settles into Fort Dix federal prison where a former inmate says he’ll have access to special perks and protection.

Diddy is settling into what one former inmate describes as a “relatively sweet and easy bid” at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, where the disgraced music mogul began serving his 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder was transferred to the low-security facility on Thursday after spending 13 months at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 2024 arrest. Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to just over four years behind bars.

The former Fort Dix inmate, Philly rapper Dos Noun, recently completed a two-year stint at the facility. In a recent Facebook post, he provided some insight into what Diddy can expect during his incarceration.

“Diddy is going to have a relatively sweet and easy bid,” he wrote. “Fort Dix is trash in some ways but anyone who has been up higher or even to other lows will say it’s known as being wide open and everything up for grabs. People will try to price gouge him but he can have a phone, a private chef, his room cleaned, custom clothes, extra commissary, and special food contracts for better ingredients etc.

“He’s from NYC. They’ll keep anybody from pressing him. My guess is his biggest issue is going to be the worship and Fandom. And yes I know what I’m talking about. I just lived there for two.”

The Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix houses approximately 3,800 inmates and has previously held high-profile figures, including Joe Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The facility offers drug treatment programs, which Diddy requested access to as part of his rehabilitation.

Diddy’s legal team is appealing both his conviction and sentence, with attorneys asking a federal appeals court to expedite the process. Diddy has also reportedly requested a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, though no decision has been made.

With credit for time served and potential reductions for participating in drug treatment programs, Diddy is projected to be released on May 8, 2028. The Bureau of Prisons confirms he will serve approximately two and a half more years at the New Jersey facility.

The commissary at Fort Dix offers limited luxury items, with rice cakes priced at $5.75, white tuna at $3.75 and Pop Tarts at $2.85. Notably absent from the commissary list is applesauce, which witnesses testified Diddy enjoyed putting on cheeseburgers during his trial.