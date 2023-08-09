Digga D And Potter Payper Tease Heavyweight U.K. Rap Collab: “It’s About Time” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Digga D and Potter Payper fans are in for a treat as the Londoners teased a joint single after hitting the studio together recently.

Two of the U.K.’s biggest rap stars are joining forces on a new track.

Digga D, who recently declared a move away from his drill music roots, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of himself with Potter Payper. However, this was no ordinary selfie, as the duo took the snap from the studio while hinting they have something coming.

“It’s about time,” Digga D penned in the caption while tagging Potter Payper.

While they remained tight-lipped about the details, fans in the comment section eagerly anticipated the track.

The upcoming track would be Potter’s first since his release from prison earlier this month. Although the reason for his short stint behind bars is unknown, the “Gangsteritus” hitmaker was freed last week.

Potter Payper released his highly anticipated debut album Real Back In Style on 0207 Def Jam, the label’s U.K. arm, back in May amid reports he had been locked up. However, last week, footage surfaced of the East Londoner walking out of jail a free man.

Digga D Says Drill Is Dead

Meanwhile, Digga D recently declared, “drill has come to an end,” claiming the subgenre has become watered down. His upcoming mixtape, Back to Square One, reportedly includes a track titled “F### Drill.” He also teased a new dancehall-infused song that could feature on the project.

No word yet if the Potter Payper and Digga D collab will land on Back to Square One, but fans are eagerly anticipating the track.

The duo could follow in the steps of fellow U.K. rap history-makers Dave and Central Cee. Their single “Sprinter” soared to the top of the U.K. singles chart, where it has stayed for nine consecutive weeks. The remarkable feat makes “Sprinter” the longest-reigning U.K. rap single in U.K. chart history.

Digga D and Potter Payer first teased the collab back in June, and the track could be released at any time.