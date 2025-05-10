U.K. Drill Rapper Digga D Targeted In Alleged Murder Plot As Fredo Vanishes From Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Digga D became the focus of a murder conspiracy trial in London while co-defendant Fredo remains abroad and absent from the courtroom.

Digga D became the central figure in a high-stakes criminal trial unfolding at Kingston Crown Court, where prosecutors allege a group of Harrow Road Boys (HRB) gang members conspired to kill the U.K. drill rapper amid a violent feud between rival crews.

The trial, which began Tuesday (May 6), has drawn attention due to the involvement of high-profile names in the U.K. drill scene, including Digga D—real name Rhys Herbert.

Marvin Bailey, better known as rapper Fredo, is listed as a co-defendant but has not appeared in court. Fredo reportedly resides in Dubai after his release from prison on drug charges.

Eight men, including Fredo, stand accused of two serious charges: conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life between July and November 2022, and conspiracy to contravene the Prison Act by smuggling mobile phones into jails between September 2022 and May 2023.

Prosecutors claim the group attempted to acquire a firearm with the intent to target rival gang members, specifically naming Digga D as a potential victim.

Digga D & Fredo Alleged Embroiled In Turf War

The alleged plot is part of a broader turf war between HRB and CGM, the collective Digga D is affiliated with.

The courtroom has heard that rap lyrics, music videos and social media activity are being used as evidence to illustrate the animosity between the two groups. The prosecution also cited previous killings and retaliatory violence as part of the ongoing conflict.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

This is a retrial, expected to continue through July 2025, after a previous attempt to prosecute the case ended without a verdict.

Digga D, who is currently serving a prison sentence, was convicted in January for importing and distributing 45 kilograms of cannabis.

He was arrested in February 2024, during an Instagram Live session, when armed officers raided his home.

He admitted to two charges related to the drug operation but denied involvement with a larger 60-kilogram shipment. A Newton hearing concluded he played a key role in the supply chain.

Digga D’s home was smashed & raided by police 😳 pic.twitter.com/drGUYXNeGg — Luxe ✧ (@luxcurv) February 21, 2024