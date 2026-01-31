Dirty Donald Trump Accused Of Watching Man Unalive Baby

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

New Epstein files released by the DOJ contain multiple unverified allegations against Trump from FBI tips spanning several decades.

‌The Justice Department dropped 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday. The massive document release contains multiple unverified allegations against Donald Trump from FBI tips.

One allegation claims Trump forced a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act around 1989 in New Jersey. The FBI tip summary says the alleged victim bit Trump during the incident. She was then hit in the face after laughing about biting him.

The document shows federal agents forwarded the lead to their Washington office for an interview. No follow-up information was provided in the files.

Another caller told the FBI about alleged sex trafficking at Trump’s Rancho Palos Verdes golf course between 1995 and 1996. The woman claimed that big parties were held there with young girls and older Victoria’s Secret models.

She named Trump, Bill Clinton and Robin Leach as attendees. Feds couldn’t contact this woman, who lived in Australia. They marked her claims as not credible.

A third allegation involves a woman who said she was 13 and pregnant in 1984. She told agents that Trump regularly paid her money to force her to perform sex acts.

She also claimed Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child. Agents were unable to reach this woman for follow-up. Another caller claimed Trump had “calendar girls” parties at Mar-a-Lago.

The person said Jeffrey Epstein brought children and Trump auctioned them off. The caller alleged that Trump measured girls by penetrating them with his finger and rating them.

This caller claimed party guests included Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Alan Dershowitz and Bob Shapiro. The person said they were 13 when Trump raped them and Ghislaine Maxwell was present.

The caller didn’t leave contact information.

A different person claimed a friend thought she was raped by Trump in 1987 at Trump Plaza. Agents couldn’t make contact with this caller either.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference on Friday about the release. He said the DOJ didn’t protect Trump or anyone else. The Justice Department said many claims are unfounded and false. They noted that if the allegations were credible, they would have already been used against Trump.

The files include fake submissions and sensationalist claims sent right before the 2020 election. This release fulfills the Epstein Files Transparency Act that Trump signed on November 19, 2025.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned why only three million pages were released when six million were collected. He asked what’s in the missing three million pages.