DJ Drama Says He’s On Great Terms With Lil Uzi Vert Despite Past Issues

Lil Uzi Vert publicly aired out his grievances with DJ Drama and the DJ’s label Generation Now in recent years.

DJ Drama found a way to repair his relationship with his artist Lil Uzi Vert.

The Generation Now co-founder discussed their past feud in an interview with Bootleg Kev. DJ Drama said he’s now on great terms with Lil Uzi Vert.

“We got over the hump,” DJ Drama told Bootleg Kev. “We’re back in a great working space, in a great personal space … Families bicker. Sometimes, it plays out in the public. Sometimes, it doesn’t.”

He added, “His success is our success. So, even at a space and time where we may differ or I don’t agree or have another opinion on it, it’s a rock and a hard place. It’s kind of like you just gotta roll with punches and keep putting that work in.”

Lil Uzi Vert complained about Generation Now in recent years, which bothered DJ Drama. The two publicly clashed at times, but the veteran DJ believed time helped resolve their problems.

“Just coming back, and I guess after a couple of years of things kind of like letting it play out, we got back in a good space,” DJ Drama said. “And again, we were moving and grooving.”

Lil Uzi Vert is preparing to drop a new project titled The Pink Tape via Generation Now. A release date hasn’t been announced.