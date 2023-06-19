DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane Songwriter Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Courts would not let him say goodbye to his mother before he goes to prison.

Music industry veteran Justin Wright, also known as J. Wright and founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide, will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. According to WSB-TV, the songwriter was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Wilanna Bibbs, his former 20-year-old girlfriend in Iowa.

During the proceeding, Wright sat in complete silence and didn’t utter one word about the killing, his conviction or sentencing. Bibbs’s life was just beginning. Originally from Durham, North Carolina, she wanted to be a singer. This appeared to make the couple, who dated for a few months, an easy pair.

However, the young lady was fatally shot on May 9, 2021, in a home in Davenport by her lover. Wright, who’s worked with Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll, Gucci Mane, Future, 21 Savage, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport visiting relatives of the songwriter during the deadly altercation. Thomas Bibbs, the victim’s father, said his daughter was killed after the two allegedly got into an argument over $70.

After being sentenced, Wright wasn’t able to address his mother. His mother asked if she could say goodbye to her son, but a deputy escorting him out of the court, shook his head “no.” After denying the request, he walked him back to his cell.