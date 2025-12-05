DJ Quik’s Son Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

David Blake Jr., the son of DJ Quik, was convicted of second-degree murder and now faces a potential life sentence.

DJ Quik’s son, David Blake Jr., was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and firing from a vehicle in the 2022 killing of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in Downey, California, ending a high-profile case that has shadowed the Hip-Hop legend for more than two years.

The Los Angeles County jury also determined that Blake Jr. was responsible for inflicting significant bodily harm and using a firearm during the deadly incident.

The 30-year-old, who turned 31 the following day, now faces a possible sentence of 40 years to life in prison when he returns to court on February 6.

The conviction stems from a violent confrontation on May 25, 2022. Prosecutors said Blake Jr. fired multiple shots at Cardoza from a parked vehicle during a fight involving the victim and another man.

Cardoza, 33, was hit several times and later died at a nearby hospital.

Blake Jr. fled the scene immediately after the shooting. He was taken into custody the next day and has remained behind bars since, according to court records.

The trial began in late November 2024 and wrapped up with closing arguments on December 2.

The jury returned its verdict after deliberating earlier this week. While Blake Jr.’s legal team mounted a defense, the specifics of their arguments were not made public.

Before his arrest, Blake Jr. worked as a liaison for Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and had ambitions in music, following in his father’s footsteps, DJ Quik.

The elder Blake, born David Marvin Blake Sr., is a veteran West Coast Hip-Hop producer and rapper known for his work with Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and Kurupt.