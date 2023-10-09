Will Ferrell Crashes Party To DJ; Jay-Z, Kanye On His Playlist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Ferrell decided to take over as DJ during a tailgate party at the University of Southern California over the weekend. Check it out!

Will Ferrell crashed a frat party to perform as a DJ over the weekend. During the University of Southern California’s Trojans Family Weekend, the actor, 56, crashed a tailgate party where he hilariously performed as a guest DJ.

In a video, which has since gone viral, the “Step Brothers” star could be seen sporting a USC jacket, a backward cap, headphones, and sunglasses.

As part of his set, Will Ferrell played songs, including Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger and Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N****s in Paris.”

The “Daddy’s Home” actor attended the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party ahead of USC’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Will graduated from USC in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in sports information. Additionally, his son Magnus, 19, who can be seen standing behind his father in the TikTok video, is in his sophomore year at the university.

This is not the actor’s first return to his alma mater. In 2017, he delivered a commencement speech, and in 2018, he and his wife, Viveca Paulin, contributed to funding the first full scholarship for the women’s soccer team.