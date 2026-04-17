D4vd’s Attorneys Demand Answers From LA Authorities Over Premature Arrest

D4vd’s legal team fires back at the LAPD, pointing out no grand jury indictment has been returned in the murder case against the singer.

D4vd sits in custody while his legal team fires back at the LAPD for moving forward with an arrest that hasn’t been backed by a grand jury indictment.

The singer, whose real name is David Burke, got taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, but his attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter are making it clear that the case against him is premature and legally questionable.

They released a statement emphasizing that no formal charges have been filed and no indictment has been returned, which raises serious questions about the foundation of the arrest itself.

The defense team’s position is straightforward: the evidence will prove D4vd’s innocence.

“Let us be clear,” the attorneys stated, “the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

They’re pointing out that their client has only been detained under suspicion, meaning the LAPD moved on him without the grand jury process that typically precedes such serious charges.

This is a critical distinction in criminal procedure, and it’s one that could become central to how this case unfolds in court.

The LA District Attorney’s Office responded with their own statement, saying prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether sufficient grounds exist to file formal charges.

That review process is now underway, and it’s the next major checkpoint in the case. According to the defense team, D4vd will be vigorously defended against the allegations, and they’re already challenging the legality of the arrest itself.

The case has drawn massive media attention, with reports covering every detail of the investigation and arrest.

Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered in connection with the investigation, and the case has become one of the most closely watched criminal matters in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the attorneys’ statement represents the first major legal pushback from D4vd’s camp since his arrest.

The next hearing is scheduled for next week, where the DA’s office is expected to present their findings on whether to proceed with formal charges.