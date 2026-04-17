Kodak Black’s Child’s Mother Charged With Drug Trafficking After Wild Car, Foot Chase

Jammiah Broomfield, mother of Kodak Black’s child, arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges after high-speed chase in Fort Lauderdale.

Kodak Black has another legal situation involving his personal life after his child’s mother was arrested on serious charges in South Florida this week.

Jammiah Broomfield, 28, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Tuesday facing multiple felony counts that include trafficking methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and a probation violation.

The arrest came after Fort Lauderdale detectives spotted a black Tesla that matched a vehicle they’d been tracking since April 2, when it had previously fled from law enforcement.

When officers attempted to pull Broomfield over this time, she accelerated and drove recklessly through the streets trying to escape, eventually abandoning the vehicle and running on foot.

Detectives caught up with her on Northwest 25th Way, directly across from Dillard High School, and took her into custody without further incident.

Inside the Tesla, police discovered a baggie containing what tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing approximately 29.5 grams total.

Officers also recovered $1,010 in cash from Broomfield, which according to the arrest report was consistent with street-level narcotics sales.

When questioned about the drugs, Broomfield claimed she’d picked up the methamphetamine for her boyfriend, though that explanation didn’t prevent her from facing trafficking charges.

Broomfield is a musician and songwriter in her own right, and she shares a son with the Pompano Beach rapper.

She’d been out on bond from a previous grand theft charge and was awaiting trial when this arrest occurred.

Her legal troubles have been documented in recent months as she navigated the court system.

According to jail records, she remains in custody with an additional hold placed by Palm Beach County authorities.