Kodak Black Posts About Child Support After Baby Mom’s Meth Distribution Charges

Kodak Black fires back on Instagram after the mother of his son gets arrested, posting proof of his financial support to defend his parenting.

Kodak Black went straight to Instagram after learning about the arrest of Jammiah Catera Broomfield, the mother of his son King Khalid, and he wasn’t holding back about his role as a father.

According to WPLG Local 10 News, Fort Lauderdale police booked the 28-year-old into the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Tuesday, April 14, on charges including methamphetamine trafficking, driving with a suspended or revoked license, probation violation, and resisting an officer without violence.

She was already out on bond waiting for trial on a grand theft charge when this new arrest went down.

The situation escalated when police recognized her vehicle as one that had previously evaded officers.

Broomfield drove erratically while trying to escape, eventually ditching her car and running on foot before cops caught up with her.

She’s now being held with a hold from Palm Beach County and remains in custody.

The rapper’s response came quick and direct, with Kodak posting on his Instagram Story to defend his financial support and parenting approach.

“SMH FREE MY BM AGAIN,” Kodak wrote in all caps. “I POSTED THAT SCREENSHOT OF THE RANDOM ‘EXTRA’ MONEY I JUST SENT THEY ASS ‘ONLY’ TO THINK AHEAD OF THE TROLLING SHE GET. SIMPLY DUE TO ME BEING A GREAT FATHER AND ALWAYS SETTING THE EXAMPLE REGARDLESS IF ITS INTIMACY OR NOT !!! EVEN WHEN MY BM’zz HATE ME REAL BAD I STEP. ON CHILD SUPPORT AND ALL NEVER COMPLAINED OR UNDERVALUED BY FAM. BUT AGAIN THE THANKS IS NEVER AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT.”

The rapper detailed sending $10K to Jammiah, $15K to Daijanae Ward (mother of his daughter Princess Isabella Ann), and $20K to Shanice, sharing screenshots as proof of his contributions.

Kodak’s got five children with four different women at this point.

Beyond King Khalid and Princess Isabella Ann, he’s also got Queen Yuri and Prince with Maranda Johnson, plus Prince Vulture Octave Kapri. His Instagram post included photos of his kids and one of the mothers, making it clear he’s invested in maintaining those relationships despite the drama.

The Florida artist has been vocal about his parenting responsibilities in the past, and this situation shows he’s not backing down from defending his position now.

Breomfield’s legal troubles didn’t start with this arrest, and the timing puts pressure on Kodak’s family dynamics during an already complicated period.