DMX 55: Fans, Family & Hip-Hop Unite For Birthday Tribute At SOB’s

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DMX’s family, collaborators and rising stars will join forces at SOB’s on December 18 for an emotional birthday tribute honoring his life, legacy and lasting impact on Hip-Hop.

What would have been DMX’s 55th birthday will be honored with a star-studded celebration at SOB’s next month, bringing together family, collaborators and a new generation of artists moved by the late rapper’s spirit.

SOB’s, the legendary performance venue, has teamed with the Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons and acclaimed photographer Jonathan Mannion to present DMX 55, an evening dedicated to the life, music and cultural impact of one of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures. The tribute takes place Thursday, December 18, the day the Yonkers legend was born.

Desiree Lindstrom, X’s fiancée at the time of his death, and Sasha Simmons, his daughter, issued a joint statement on his impact and the celebration.

“Earl Simmons was an artist, a father, a friend, and a spiritual warrior who showed us what it means to fight through pain with faith,” said Desiree Lindstrom and Sasha Simmons, co-administrators of the estate. “DMX 55 is a celebration of his incredible life and all that he achieved — the love he gave and the love he continues to receive.”

The event will feature performances from Denzel Curry and .idk., two artists who have openly credited DMX as a defining force in their creative journeys. Special guests from the rapper’s circle of friends, family and longtime supporters are expected to appear throughout the night.

“Performing on X’s birthday means more than a show — it’s a tribute,” said .idk. “His voice shaped an era, and his energy still moves through everything I do.”

Harlem’s own DJ SNS, who shares the same December 18 birthday as the late icon, will set the soundtrack through the night. The veteran DJ reflected on meeting X early in his career when he was handed the single “Born Loser” to break in New York clubs.

“Losing him hit me hard — it knocked the wind out of me in a way I wasn’t ready for,” he said. “I’ll support DMX until the day I’m gone.”

The tribute also marks a homecoming of sorts.

DMX first hit the SOB’s stage in the 1990s, years before It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot turned him into a global phenomenon. Mannion, who shot several of DMX’s most iconic album covers, said the night will spotlight both the legacy he captured through his lens and the young voices shaping Hip-Hop’s future.

“Though X is no longer with us, his music and images remind us of the greatness he shared with us all,” Mannion said. “This will be a night to remember at the legendary SOB’s.”

DMX rose from battles in Yonkers to become the first rapper in history to debut five consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His raw delivery and introspective themes made him one of the most emotionally resonant artists of his generation. Beyond music, he became a bankable Hollywood presence with films including Belly, Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave.

Since his death in April 2021, the estate has worked to maintain and expand his legacy through music, photography, storytelling and community engagement.

DMX 55 begins at 8 p.m. on December 18 and is open to guests 21 and over.

For tickets, go here: dmx55.eventbrite.com