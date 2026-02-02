Doechii Confirms It: Album Is Officially On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Doechii revealed she has a new album coming while discussing her different headspace at the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet interview.

Doechii dropped major news at the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet. The Tampa rapper revealed she has a new album coming.

“I’m in a different headspace,” Doechii told Grammy reporters Sunday night. “I have a new album coming and so I just want people to get a visual representation of how I’m feeling as a woman right now.”

The 26-year-old artist won Best Music Video for “Anxiety” earlier in the evening. She walked the red carpet in a custom Roberto Cavalli dress inspired by designs from 1996 to 2001.

Doechii explained her current mindset centers on major life changes. She recently bought her first home and shifted her priorities.

“I just bought my first home,” she said. “My priorities are kind of different now. I’m focused on home life. I’m focused on beauty. I’m focused on womanhood.”

The “Anxiety” hit completely changed her career trajectory. Doechii admitted she never expected the bedroom-recorded track to become a worldwide phenomenon.

“I did not see anxiety coming at all,” she explained. “Even when people demanded that I drop it on TikTok, I did not see that coming and especially it becoming worldwide.”

The song’s success taught her an important lesson about her catalog. She now believes tracks she considers throwaways could become sleeper hits.

“It’s also inspired me that, you know, all of the songs that I think are probably throwaways could be sleeper hits,” Doechii said. “So, drop the music.”

Her last official project was Alligator Bites Never Heal, released in August 2024. The mixtape followed her 2022 EP She / Her / Black B####.

Industry sources suggest Doechii’s debut studio album could arrive in spring 2026. However, she hasn’t confirmed an official release date for the new project.

The Grammy winner earned five nominations this year, all connected to “Anxiety.” She competed in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video categories.

The new album will mark her first full-length studio release since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2022. She joins a roster that includes Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Isaiah Rashad.

Doechii confirmed the new music reflects her current focus on stability and personal growth after years of rapid career changes.