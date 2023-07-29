Doja Cat Fans Trash The Rapper’s Announcement Of Her New Song “Paint the Town Red”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat’s diss towards her fans has some considering boycotting her new song “Paint the Town Red.”

Following Doja Cat’s controversial diss towards her fans last week, the rapper’s dedicated fanbase has become deeply divided.

Earlier this month, the “Say So” artist, who is notoriously outspoken on social media, lashed out at her fans online.

The performer aimed the bulk of her criticism at those who had created fan accounts dedicated to her and referred to themselves as “kittenz,” a name she had given to her fans in the past.

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s###. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f###### ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” Doja Cat said.

As a result of the 27-year-old’s startling remarks, Hype Auditor has reported that she has lost more than 180,000 followers on Instagram over the recent weeks.

Some fiercely attacking her, while others are grappling with the decision to continue supporting her. These sentiments were evident in the mixed and unexpected reactions that emerged after she announced her highly anticipated new single, “Paint the Town Red.”

Doja Cat has lost over 180,000 Instagram followers after lashing out at her fans on social media, and some of the “kittenz” still want to claw the rapper’s eyes out unless she apologizes.

“Idk if I can stream I’m too busy helping my parents clean the house,” one user replied, while another wrote: “we will be streaming illegally to fight for the kittenz.”

Doja is preparing for a nationwide U.S. tour, which will kick off later this year.

The first show will be held at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 31. But some fans have vowed to boycott the outing. There is no release date for “Paint the Town Red.”

Take a look at the replies below:

doja say u love us — juaan (@juaangng_) July 28, 2023

‌

No one cares girl — bran. 🌸🌷 (@nickibarbiecoot) July 28, 2023

‌

this s### better be fire for how disrespectful you've been to your entire fan base lately. — Jawn (@Jawnxwick) July 28, 2023

‌

sorry i’m too busy working and helping out my parents to care, stream, or buy! good luck tho — juli (@sixthirtyjulii) July 29, 2023

‌

It’s gonna tank @DojaCat u did it to urself don’t hate the fans that love and adore u — 🦄THINKPINK🦄 (@ThinkPinkyNM5) July 28, 2023

‌