Hours after the incident, the Amsterdam police issued a statement confirmed “a 41-year-old woman” had been released from custody with a fine.

Nicki Minaj‘s weekend is off to a rough start after the Grammy Award-nominated rapper was arrested in the Netherlands amid her Pink Friday 2 Tour. Now, she’s being forced to cancel her show in Manchester, which was scheduled for Saturday evening (May 25).

According to an Instagram post from the U.K. venue Co-Op Live ticket holders will be able to attend the show at a later date.

“Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25th May has been postponed,” it read. “Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP. Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused. More information will be available at your point of purchase.”

Minaj was taken into custody early Saturday after police discovered pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes in her luggage. Hours later, the Amsterdam Police Department issued a statement confirming her release from custody—although they didn’t mention her by name.

Instead, Netherlands military police spokesperson Robert Van Kapel said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” She was also hit with a fine. Minaj later insisted the police just wanted to make her late for her concert in Manchester. Minaj elaborated on the incident in a series of Twitter posts.

“They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour,” she began. “They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up. I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags. They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.

“This is how they plant things in your luggage. I’m on the jet alone. They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K. This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. I’m still in my car. They took my luggage w/o consent. Lied & said it was on the jet.”

She continued, “Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest.”

Minaj recorded the police confrontation while on Instagram Live. Watch it below.