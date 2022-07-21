Donald Trump’s Defense Lawyer Alina Habba Sued By Former Aide For Rapping The “N-Word” And Calling AG A “Black B**ch”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The attorney says she can’t be racist because she is Arab.

In the most recent version of “Caucasity Gone Wild,” Donald Trump is in the news again, connected to something that screams racist.

According to Newsweek, his defense lawyer, Alina Habba, is being sued for discrimination by Na’syia Drayton, a Black woman who once worked in her office at Habba Madaio & Associates as a legal assistant.

Drayton filed her claim on Tuesday, July 19th, in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and makes some outrageous claims.

The former aide says that Habba created a hostile work environment. One of the things that offended Drayton the most and, in her opinion, added to the tension in the office was her habit of rapping along with Hip-Hop music and not censoring herself when the “n-word” came up.

In the lawsuit, Drayton cited an incident on January 26th, where the playing of vulgar rap music by Habba and her partner Michael Madaio made Drayton feel not only uncomfortable but “demeaned and violated.”

She said the songs were “both racially offensive and sexually inappropriate” for the workplace.

The songs allegedly played were “N***** in Paris’ by Kanye West and Jay-Z, “Ruff Ryders Anthem” by DMX, and Lil Wayne’s “Rich A** F**k” and “Lollipop.”

Once Habba played a song in Drayton’s presence and said it was being “played expressly for her,” according to the lawsuit. This made the woman feel “shocked, embarrassed and humiliated.”

Shortly after, Drayton started suffering from panic attacks when she prepared for work.

Drayton also described an occasion in April 2022 when her former boss got mad because a Manhattan judge ordered her client, the former president, to respond to a subpoena from New York District Attorney Leticia James and pay a fine of $10,000 per day until the court was satisfied with his required obligation.

The complaint alleges Habba was so upset she yelled loudly in the office, “I hate that Black b####!”

The woman said she was “appalled about the racist remarks” and “felt astonished” that her boss “felt comfortable and entitled to make such statements” in the office and with no regard for her presence as the only African-American in the workspace.

On June 8th, Drayton sent an email to Habba and Madaio that stated the environment at the job had “become hostile and unwelcoming to her as an African-American woman.”

In response, Habba said the woman was “combative, hyper-sensitive and ungrateful.”

Trump’s lawyer also allegedly stated, “I am a f**king minority myself” and “I’m not white. I used to be bullied because I am Arab.”

In a statement, Alina Habba denied the allegations.

She wrote, “Na’Syia is someone we love and care about and have for years. Na’Syia had never made a single complaint to anyone until she had decided to quit and ask for an exorbitant amount of money in return. I am disappointed by this lawsuit and the allegations, which are simply not true.”