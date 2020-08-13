Dr. Dre's Wife Demands An Audit Of His Financial Record In War Over $800 Million Fortune

Dr. Dre's divorce is exploding into a war over money!

(AllHipHop News) Nicole Young has subpoenaed Dr. Dre’s accountant, asking him to send her lawyer copies of all of her husband’s business and financial records from 2010 – 2020.

This 10-year “audit” will help her side estimate just how much they should shoot for as they seek some sort of compensation during the dissolution of their marriage.

However, Dr. Dre is not just handing over these records to his estranged wife. In a formal response, it is said that the booty of documentation has some of his “private information” that he does not believe is relevant for her to see.

"Throughout our marriage, I have maintained separate books and records regarding my separate property and my separate property business entities," the beatmaker states in the paperwork. "I object to the production of such documents that contain my private information as well as my confidential business information that involves third parties as well. For example‚ there is no basis for the production of my confidential employee employment records."

The attorneys on Dr. Dre’s side will provide the couple’s joint tax returns for the last decade and believe that should be sufficient for her team to do any calculations that they need to.

The Hip-Hop mogul maintains that the two have a prenuptial agreement that is valid and should be abided by.

However, Nicole Young — who is a lawyer— says that Dre tore up the agreement, and thus she is entitled to a portion of his $800 million fortune.