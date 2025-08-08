Keefe D & Lawyers Working On Documentary About Tupac Shakur Murder Trial—Win Or Lose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D’s legal team is linking up with RJ Bond to film a raw behind-the-scenes documentary on the Tupac murder trial before it hits court in 2026.

Keefe D is fighting for his life in court and now his lawyers are teaming up with a Hip-Hop documentary legend to chronicle his trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur and – win or lose.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ legal team, Michael Pandullo and Robert Draskovich, are working with filmmaker Richard “RJ” Bond to film a no-holds-barred documentary about the wild ride that is Keefe’s case.

And they’re not sugarcoating anything. Whether Keefe walks or gets locked up, it’s all getting documented.

Keefe’s been locked up since getting hit with a murder charge in September 2023 for allegedly being the mastermind behind the drive-by that killed Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Cops say he called the shots after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, got into it with Tupac Shakur at the MGM Grand in Vegas.

Prosecutors claim Keefe confessed in interviews and in his book Compton Street Legend, but his lawyers say he was just storytelling and trying to sell books.

RJ Bond’s name carries weight in Hip-Hop true crime circles. He’s the guy behind Tupac: Cover-Up, the docuseries that digs into the shady aftermath of Tupac’s murder.

Now he’s back, rolling with the defense to show the world what’s really going on behind the scenes.

Draskovich, who’s repped everyone from outlaw bikers to Olympic champs, thinks this case is beatable. Pandullo, who’s been flipping verdicts and getting charges tossed since 2007, agrees.

Both lawyers say they’re not here for the drama—they’re here to win.

The documentary won’t be some puff piece. Bond said the goal is to keep it “unbiased” and capture the process. He’s known for calling out corruption and exposing cover-ups, so expect receipts.

Keefe D. pleaded not guilty and says he wasn’t even in Vegas when Shakur got hit.

Everyone else allegedly involved in the shooting is dead, so Keefe’s the only one left to take the fall.

The case has been dragging for decades. Now it’s finally heading to court and it’s all going on tape.

The trial’s been delayed to February 2026 because the defense says they’ve got new witnesses and evidence that could significantly impact the outcome.