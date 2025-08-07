Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh Swipes At Yung Miami While Backing Mogul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gina Huynh stood firm on Threads defending Diddy and reigniting old tensions with Yung Miami while brushing off critics.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh fired back at critics on Threads this week after her vocal support for the embattled mogul reignited old drama and stirred fresh backlash—this time with a not-so-subtle jab at Yung Miami.

Huynh kicked off the controversy with a “FreeDiddy” post, calling for the embattled mogul’s release from jail.

When the internet pushed back, she doubled down with a string of unfiltered responses defending her stance and dismissing the outrage.

“You sheeps act like I can’t forgive a man I once loved,” she wrote. | I’m not gonna kick him while he’s down ’cause y’all want me to. B#### I DON’T EVEN KNOW YOU TF.”

Huynh followed that with, “Goofies… ima always have his back.”

The former model didn’t stop there. In another post, she told her detractors to “go meditate, touch grass, & hug trees. Y’all fr need it. It’s time y’all raise y’all frequencies & self-awareness,” adding, “I’m too high vibrational for this.”

In a move that didn’t go unnoticed, Huynh quoted lyrics from City Girls’ hit “Act Up.” Yung Miami, one half of the now-disbanded duo, previously had a public relationship with Diddy.

The two women previously clashed online over the Bad Boy founder, and Huynh’s choice of lyrics was seen by many as a pointed dig.

Critics accused her of blindly defending Diddy despite his legal troubles and past allegations.

But Huynh brushed off the criticism, writing, she’s “never been the type of person to follow crowds & trends.”

Gina Huynh Pleads For Diddy’s Freedom

Earlier this week, Huynh submitted a letter to the court urging the judge to grant Diddy bail.

Despite previous accusations of domestic violence, she described him as “a committed family man who has not been violent in many years.”

She emphasized that Diddy had been “cooperative, respectful, and compliant” during the investigation and asked the court to allow him to remain free under supervision so he could continue caring for his children.

Despite her plea, Diddy was denied bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday (October 3).