Drake Begs Mystery Woman To Return After Emotional Amsterdam Concert Moment

Drake tried to reconnect with a fan after a touching onstage moment in Amsterdam left him searching the crowd and posting online pleas.

Drake paused his Amsterdam concert to share a heartfelt moment with a woman named Julia, and now he’s on a mission to reconnect after losing her in the crowd.

During his Wednesday (July 30) performance, a clip of the rapper bringing a woman onstage during “Yebba’s Heartbreak” quickly made the rounds online.

In the video, Drake wrapped his arms around her and told the audience, “Make some noise for her one time. She needed a hug.”

After a second embrace, he introduced her to the crowd. “This is Julia, everybody, this my new friend right here,” he said. “That’s what you got to sometimes; you got to show love.”

Drake brought a lucky fan on stage during Yebba’s Heartbreak for Amsterdam Night 2 💙



Julia if you see this Drake is looking for you pic.twitter.com/z728nmsM6I — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) August 1, 2025

The moment went viral, and Drake jumped into the comments of one Instagram post. “Need to find her man,” he explained. “She’s a special spirit I lost her in the crowd after.”

Drake Tells Julia: “We Need You”

However, he didn’t stop there. He reposted the video to his Instagram Story with a direct callout: “Julia we need you back at the next show,” he wrote. “You are the best vibe.” He added, “Find us cause we can’t find you.”

The rapper also used the Amsterdam stage to reflect on his journey and values, telling the crowd, “Never give up, keep going. I didn’t get here by being a p############, I didn’t get here by being a snake… I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight. That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Drake officially pulled the plug on the remaining dates of his “Anita Max Win” tour in Australia and New Zealand on Monday (July 29), ending months of delays. The canceled shows included two nights in Auckland (February 28 and March 1), one in Brisbane (March 4) and one in Sydney (March 7). All shows were sold out, and refunds were issued to ticketholders.