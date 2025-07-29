Drake Cancels Australia Tour Dates, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Drake canceled his Australia and New Zealand concerts after postponements, citing scheduling conflicts.

Drake has officially pulled the plug on his postponed shows in Australia and New Zealand after earlier delays left ticket holders in limbo.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight had already performed in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane back in February during his Anita Max Win Tour.

But plans to return for four additional concerts in March were derailed by what his team described as a “scheduling conflict.” The shows—set initially for Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and Spark Arena in Auckland—were initially pushed back.

Now, those dates are off the calendar for good.

“Live Nation Australia regrets to inform you that the previously postponed Drake shows in Australia and New Zealand have now been officially cancelled,” the company announced Tuesday in a statement posted to its website. “Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible. Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.”

All customers who purchased tickets will receive full refunds.

Drake has not issued a personal statement about the cancellations. He is currently on the road for his Some Special Shows 4 U tour alongside PartyNextDoor, with their next performance scheduled for Wednesday night in Amsterdam.