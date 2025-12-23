Drake Laughs Off BenDaDonnn’s Warning That “He Aint Good” In Memphis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

**Drake** nearly choked laughing as BenDaDonnn warned him about Memphis during a livestream, turning the moment into a viral joke online.

Drake nearly choked on his drink, laughing when BenDaDonnn tried warning him about Memphis. The Toronto rapper couldn’t keep it together during their recent livestream.

The whole thing started when Drake asked BenDaDonnn to vouch for his street cred in Memphis. “Tell them how legit I am in Memphis. I feel like people be playing with my name,” Drake said on stream.

BenDaDonnn jumped right in with the theatrics. He told Drake he was just in Memphis and had to defend him. “I did a little get back. They were like, ‘tell Drake he ain’t good.’ I was like, ‘Hold on. Y’all got me f##### up. That’s my main man. Y’all not doing that.'”

The rapper’s reaction was priceless. He nearly spit his drink out laughing at BenDaDonnn’s over-the-top “check-in” story.

Drake almost SPAT his drink out after BenDaDonnn said he has to CHECK IN before coming to Memphis, Tennessee 💀pic.twitter.com/vm5fLxCraC — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) December 22, 2025

Drake has real family roots in Memphis through his father, Dennis Graham, a Memphis native and working drummer who played the city’s soul and R&B circuit before relocating to Canada.

Graham grew up around Beale Street’s music culture and was connected to local musicians, giving Drake a direct bloodline to Memphis’ Black Southern sound. He has repeatedly acknowledged those ties, visiting the city, referencing Memphis in his lyrics, and maintaining relationships there.

The Memphis conversation also led BenDaDonnn to press Drake about his Iceman album. “When the f### is you dropping the album, ugly ass n####?” BenDaDonnn joked during the stream.

Drake called him out for “clip farming” and said nobody in the chat actually asked that question. He did give fans an update, though. He said Iceman is “on the way” and told viewers, “I know what you’re waiting on, so trust me. We’re cheffing.”

The album was supposed to drop before the end of 2025, but it still doesn’t have an official release date.

So far Drake has dropped three singles from the project: “What Did I Miss?”, “Which One” with Central Cee, and “Dog House” featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He’s been promoting each track with its own livestream episode.

The rap star told Complex last month that he has at least one more Iceman livestream planned. “The finale will be our best work,” he said.