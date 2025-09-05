Drake Rebrands Himself “Slizzy Drizzy” On New Cash Cobain Track With PND

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Drake tapped into his alter ego “Slizzy Drizzy” on a new track with Cash Cobain and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake linked up with Cash Cobain and PARTYNEXTDOOR for a spicy new track called “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” and brought a whole new alias with him—say hello to “Slizzy Drizzy.”

The track, which dropped Friday (September 5), popped up during Drake’s two-hour Iceman 3 livestream and features Cash’s signature drill vibe.

Built off a flip of the original “Somebody Loves Me” from Drake and PND’s latest joint project, this updated version leans into the sultry, off-kilter sound that’s made Cash one of the most talked-about names in New York.

Drake throws in a slick bar—”I’m Slizzy Drizzy baby you know how I rock”—in a nod to Cash Cobain’s Slizzy movement.

The release caps off a packed summer for Cash Cobain, who’s been everywhere lately.

He linked with Justin Bieber for the title track on SWAG, dropped the baile funk-inspired “Feeeeeeeeel” that had TikTok dancing nonstop, and finally gave fans the long-awaited “Hoes Be Mad.”

All this is leading up to Cash Cobain’s next drop, Party With Slizzy.