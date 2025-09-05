Drake Rebrands Himself “Slizzy Drizzy” On New Cash Cobain Track With PND

Drake linked up with Cash Cobain and PARTYNEXTDOOR for a spicy new track called “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” and brought a whole new alias with him—say hello to “Slizzy Drizzy.”
The track, which dropped Friday (September 5), popped up during Drake’s two-hour Iceman 3 livestream and features Cash’s signature drill vibe.
Built off a flip of the original “Somebody Loves Me” from Drake and PND’s latest joint project, this updated version leans into the sultry, off-kilter sound that’s made Cash one of the most talked-about names in New York.
Drake throws in a slick bar—”I’m Slizzy Drizzy baby you know how I rock”—in a nod to Cash Cobain’s Slizzy movement.
The release caps off a packed summer for Cash Cobain, who’s been everywhere lately.
He linked with Justin Bieber for the title track on SWAG, dropped the baile funk-inspired “Feeeeeeeeel” that had TikTok dancing nonstop, and finally gave fans the long-awaited “Hoes Be Mad.”
All this is leading up to Cash Cobain’s next drop, Party With Slizzy.