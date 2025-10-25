Drake Shatters RIAA Records & Lights Up Bahamas On 39th Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake celebrated his 39th birthday on October 24 with a career milestone that extends his dominance in Hip-Hop history.

The Toronto superstar received 16 new RIAA certifications, including six coveted diamond plaques, bringing his total to a record-breaking 15.

The most significant achievement came with his 2011 album “Take Care,” which earned diamond status, making Drake the first artist to have a diamond-certified album after selling over 10 million units.

The project joins diamond singles “Nice for What,” “The Motto” featuring Lil Wayne, “Headlines,” “Passionfruit,” and “Nonstop” in the latest wave of certifications.

Drake now holds an unprecedented 16 total diamond certifications, cementing his position as the most diamond-certified artist in RIAA history.

The achievement comes as other albums received significant upgrades, with “Views” reaching 9x platinum, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” hitting 5x platinum, and “For All the Dogs” earning 3x platinum status.

Several tracks climbed certification levels, including “Chicago Freestyle” (5x platinum), “Rich Baby Daddy” (3x platinum), and “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage (5x platinum). The certifications reflect Drake’s sustained commercial power across different eras of his career.

The birthday celebration extended beyond business achievements.

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, shared Instagram photos from what appeared to be an OVO birthday trip to the Bahamas, writing, “Happy Birthday to my baby boy, what a time to celebrate with the ones you love.”

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who spent time with Drake this week, teased the rapper’s upcoming “Iceman” album in a social media post.

“Caught a flight to the Bahamas cause it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name,” Manziel wrote, hinting at new music on the horizon.

The milestone arrives during a pivotal period for Drake, who recently saw his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” dismissed by a federal judge.

Despite legal setbacks, the RIAA’s achievements demonstrate Drake’s enduring commercial appeal and chart dominance.

Industry observers note the significance of “Take Care” reaching diamond status, as the album helped establish Drake’s signature sound, blending rap and R&B.

The project featured collaborations with Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and The Weeknd, producing multiple chart-toppers that continue generating streams over a decade later.

With 16 diamond certifications now in his collection, Drake will need more space in his trophy room to accommodate the growing hardware. The achievement reinforces his status as one of Hip-Hop’s most commercially successful artists, with no signs of slowing down as “Iceman” approaches.