Drake Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearance At Vybz Kartel’s Toronto Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Vybz Kartel lit up Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena with a sold-out debut while Drake stunned fans with a surprise performance.

Vybz Kartel electrified Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Sunday night (October 26) as he launched his first-ever Canadian concert, and Drake made the moment even bigger by stepping in for a surprise performance that left the crowd roaring.

The Vybz Kartel show marked the first of three sold-out nights at the arena, making him the first Jamaican artist to reach that milestone at the venue.

Dressed in full Toronto Blue Jays gear, Kartel stormed the stage to his remix of Akon’s “Locked Up,” swinging a baseball bat and wearing a powder-blue jersey stitched with “Worl’ Boss” on the back.

“Canada, we’re here!” he shouted. “Yo, big up Blue Jays.”

The 49-year-old dancehall veteran, who’s been navigating life with Graves’ disease, didn’t hold back.

He powered through hits like “Romping Shop,” “It Bend Like Banana” and “Go Go Wine” while the audience danced and sang along word-for-word.

Listen to the crowd! Torontonians are turning up to Vybz Kartel’s first-ever performance of mega hit “Romping Shop” in the city. 🇯🇲🔥 #VybzKartel #Toronto #Dancehall pic.twitter.com/u4FzJLQ50y — Now Toronto (@nowtoronto) October 27, 2025

Drake performed “Controlla” and “Nokia” and shared a personal memory of his early days as a teenager outside the now-closed Escape Nightclub.

“Look at all these people right here, how much time we’ve spent with this man’s music right here,” he told the crowd.

Drake giving Vybz Kartel his flowers on stage during his first ever show in Toronto pic.twitter.com/cqV9vV0BEB — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 27, 2025

Drake Gives Vybz Kartel His Flowers

In another heartfelt moment, Drake told the crowd, “Tonight is not just about music. Tonight is not just about seeing two artists. This is finally a man getting the flowers and love that he deserves. Welcome home.”

Drake giving Vybz his flowers.



Vybz pouring out shots for the crowd, toasting to Drake, the city & the Blue Jays 🇨🇦🥹#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/LrJB9IY3SA — a – p o x (@A______POX) October 27, 2025

The concert was presented by Drake’s OVO label, continuing the partnership between the two artists that began earlier this year when Kartel joined Drake on stage at London’s Wireless Festival.

Kartel’s return to the stage follows a dramatic legal reversal. After serving nearly a decade behind bars for a 2014 murder conviction, his case was overturned in March 2024 due to juror misconduct.

He was released later that year and quickly resumed his career, earning a Grammy nomination and launching a global tour.

The Toronto shows represent a full-circle moment for both artists — one who grew up idolizing the other, and one who finally stepped onto Canadian soil after decades of influence.

Kartel’s next two shows at Scotiabank Arena are scheduled for later this week.