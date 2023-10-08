Drake Stomach Issues Are The Reason For His Sudden Break From Music

Drake is taking a break from music to prioritize his health.
The “Hotline Bling” rapper appeared on the “Table for One show” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42 and revealed that he is taking a step back from music following the release of his new album For All the Dogs.
“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m going to be real with you,” Drake. “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life.”
The 36-year-old didn’t divulge details about his health issues, however, he shared that he needed to address some problems with his stomach.
“I’ve been having the craziest problems, for years, with my stomach,” he continued. “So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit.”
Drake didn’t know exactly how long his break would be but estimated “maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”.
Drake has been on a prolific music spree of late, with him releasing four albums since 2021.
For All the Dogs, which was released on Friday after several delays, follows 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss, his 2022 joint album with 21 Savage.
The rappers’ joint “It’s All A Blur Tour” concludes in Columbus, Ohio on Monday night (October 9.”