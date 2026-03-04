Dsavv Busted In France After Being Smuggling Of Britain & Taunting Police

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dsavv was detained by French authorities after smuggling himself out of Britain to avoid deportation to Ghana.

Rapper Dsavv is back in custody after French authorities tracked down the fugitive drill rapper in La Bouëxière last night.

The 21-year-old artist had been running from UK deportation orders since his dramatic February 15 hospital escape from Lewisham Hospital.

Dsavv’s capture ended a two-week international manhunt that saw him taunt police through social media while releasing new music from hiding.

The Original Farm Boys affiliate was scheduled for deportation to Ghana after serving time for knifepoint robberies that netted over $115,000 in cryptocurrency theft.

Between June 2021 and January 2022, Boakye and three accomplices conducted a robbery spree across London using knives to force victims into handing over mobile phones and passcodes.

The gang used stolen banking information to purchase top-up cards, book taxis and order takeaways to their own addresses, which ultimately led to their capture.

French law enforcement worked with the Met Police and the National Crime Agency to locate Dsavv. Investigators believe he was smuggled out of Britain in a lorry shortly after his second escape attempt from police custody.

The rapper had previously fled from West Middlesex University Hospital just five days before his successful breakout. His first escape lasted only one day before recapture, but his second attempt proved more successful until last night’s arrest.

Dsavv celebrated his freedom by posting Instagram videos to his nearly 1 million followers while smoking what appeared to be cannabis.

“I just broke out of jail like Modie,” he rapped, referencing the Netflix crime drama Top Boy character played by London rapper Dave.

His social media taunts included direct insults toward Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and British law enforcement.

The fugitive rapper also released “The Race” while on the run, which featured AI-generated British police cars chasing vehicles in the music video.

Police are now searching for individuals who may have assisted Dsavv’s escape and subsequent smuggling operation to France.

Dsavv’s deportation proceedings will resume once he returns to British custody next week.