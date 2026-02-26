Drill Rapper Dsavv Embarrasses Cops, Drops Tay-K Remix “The Race” While On The Run

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

UK drill rapper Dsavv escaped London hospital custody twice in one week and dropped a Tay-K-inspired remix while still on the run.

London drill artist Dsavv made good on his promise to drop a new song while he remains a fugitive by releasing a remix inspired by Tay-K’s infamous track while still evading Metropolitan Police officers across the city.

Dsavv managed to slip away from custody twice within seven days during separate hospital visits, turning his fugitive status into social media gold, racking up millions of views.

Dsavv first vanished from West Middlesex University Hospital on February 10 during a medical appointment while serving his sentence at HMP Feltham.

Officers recaptured him within 24 hours, but their victory was short-lived. Five days later, he pulled off another disappearing act at Lewisham Hospital in Southeast London, and this time he stayed gone.

Rather than lying low, Dsavv has been flooding TikTok and Instagram with freestyle videos that directly reference his escapes.

His latest clip, which has generated 1.7 million views in just days, features him rapping over a beat while news coverage of his first escape plays on a television screen behind him.

The track draws clear inspiration from American rapper Tay-K’s 2017 hit “The Race,” which became a platinum success after the Texas teenager recorded it while on the run from murder charges.

Tay-K’s story ended with an 80-year prison sentence, but that hasn’t deterred Davv from following a similar playbook.

Dsavv’s original conviction stems from his role in a sophisticated cryptocurrency robbery operation that netted over $115,000 between 2021 and 2022.

The crew would approach victims at knifepoint, force them to unlock their phones, then drain digital wallets and use stolen banking information for purchases. Their downfall came through a rookie mistake that would make any criminal mastermind cringe.

After successfully executing 19 separate robberies targeting 26 people, the group used stolen payment details to order takeaway food directly to their home addresses, essentially gift-wrapping evidence for investigators.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an internal review of both escape incidents, with their Directorate of Professional Standards now examining how a prisoner managed to flee custody twice from different medical facilities.

Officers have not disclosed what medical conditions required Dsavv’s hospital visits. Social media users have been tracking Dsavv’s posts with fascination and concern.

His Instagram following has jumped from under 500,000 to over 600,000 since the escapes began, with fans treating his fugitive status like entertainment rather than a serious criminal matter.

The comparison to Tay-K’s trajectory serves as a cautionary tale rather than a blueprint for success. The American rapper’s viral moment led to decades behind bars, with prosecutors using his own lyrics as evidence against him in multiple murder trials.

Dsavv remains at large as of February 26.