Fugitive Rapper Dsavv Taunts Police Again With Latest Rap Video

Dsavv continues taunting Metropolitan Police officers through social media posts and rap videos after executing his second escape from custody within one week.

The 21-year-old drill rapper fled from Lewisham Hospital last Sunday while receiving medical treatment under police guard.

Dsavv previously escaped from West Middlesex University Hospital on February 10th before officers recaptured him the following day.

His latest disappearance has left London authorities scrambling to locate the fugitive rapper who seems determined to embarrass law enforcement through his online presence.

In his latest post today (February 21), DSavv promised fans he would release new music if one of his Instagram videos received 5,000 comments. The post appears to be approaching that milestone as supporters express disbelief that he remains free while actively posting content online.

Dsavv raps confidently about his current situation with lines including “catch me if you can, I’m in a wraith towards the plane now I’m home trying to stay out the way.” The video shows him bragging about being “fresh home” while referencing champagne and cannabis consumption.

Just a day after his original escape, the convicted robber posted a viral video of himself performing in front of a television screen showing news coverage of his first escape.

He rapped, “I just broke out of jail like Modie,” referencing the popular Netflix series Top Boy character who also escaped custody.

The rapper was originally sentenced to six years and five months in prison in 2023 for participating in a robbery gang that targeted victims at knifepoint.

His criminal organization forced people to surrender their mobile phone passcodes before stealing a total of $115,000 worth of cryptocurrency from their accounts.

DSav’s case reveals broader security issues within the UK prison system, where inmates regularly use contraband mobile phones to create and share content online.

In fact, another prisoner is going viral after he used a contraband phone while he was locked up to record hundreds of skits in his prison cell. He uploaded to social media after his release.

Now, he’s gaining a loyal following, going viral and causing more headaches for prison officials.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement confirming they are actively searching for DSavv while reviewing the circumstances that allowed his second escape.