Tay-K Hit With 80-Year Sentence for Cold-Blooded Murder, “The Race” Ends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tay-K has been sentenced to 80 years for murder, bringing “The Race” to a full stop.

Tay-K, infamous for turning his fugitive run into a Billboard hit, just got hit with a sentence that guarantees he won’t be running anywhere for a long, long time.

The rapper has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2017 murder of photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar in San Antonio.

This conviction stems from an incident that happened while Tay-K was already on the run. The “The Race” rapper shot Saldivar in a Chick-fil-A parking lot after the victim refused to give up his backpack. Tay-K was already dodging the law for another murder and a robbery.

“The sentencing delivered by the jury proves that accountability knows no social status; whether a person is a celebrity or an everyday individual, their actions have consequences,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “The results of this case reflect our office’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that those who repeatedly violate it are held accountable, for the greater good of the community.”

As we previously reported, the 24-year old dodged a capital murder conviction largely because he was 16 at the time of the shooting. This 80-year sentence runs concurrently with the prior 55-year bid he was already serving for his role in the 2016 robbery and killing of Ethan Walker in Fort Worth.

Tay-K became infamous from his song “The Race”, which was recorded while he was fleeing the law. The song peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made Tay-K a tragic legend. He even posed with his own wanted poster in the video.

Whether or not he intends to rap behind bars like Tory Lanez has not be revealed.