EXCLUSIVE: Eminem And Dr. Dre’s Artist Ez Mil Wants To Create New Genre

Ez Mil strives to be an innovator. Eminem and Dr. Dre’s latest signee envisioned himself creating a new genre of music when asked about his career path in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“Because of all the things that I’ve done and gotten myself into in terms of the musical variety, I want to hone all of that,” Ez Mil said. “This is just looking further, further down the road. [My path is] probably to create a genre.”

He continued, “Another blip in the category where these new artists—cause I relate to them. If they go on DistroKid and start putting some stuff out there and that would be one of the categories, one of those genres … That’s the goal.”

Ez Mil already had a name in mind for his genre, but he wasn’t ready to reveal it.

“I’m still in the drafts of it right now,” he told AllHipHop.

Eminem and Dr. Dre announced their signing of Ez Mil in July. The Las Vegas-based rapper inked a joint deal with Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Ez Mil’s song “Up Down (Step & Walk)” caught the attention of Eminem. Slim Shady said his new artist was “really special.” Dr. Dre agreed.

“Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special,” Dr. Dre said. “And that was it.”

Learn more about Ez Mil below.