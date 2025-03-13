Eminem Teams Up With Pistons Owner To Land WNBA Team In Detroit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Detroit’s iconic rapper Eminem could soon be stepping onto a new stage in women’s professional basketball with ownership of a WNBA team.

Eminem entered an unexpected crossover between Hip-Hop and hoops Wednesday after his representative confirmed the Detroit rapper had joined a star-studded group attempting to land a WNBA expansion team in the Motor City.

“He has expressed interest,” Dennis Dennehy, a longtime spokesperson for Eminem, told The Detroit News on Wednesday (March 12). “There have been discussions, but nothing has been finalized.”

The Grammy-winning lyricist is teaming up with an influential lineup of local luminaries led by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.

The group formally submitted its official bid to the WNBA in January 2025, eyeing Little Caesars Arena as the prospective home court.

Eminem’s participation in this ambitious quest isn’t exactly a curveball. The “Lose Yourself” artist has long worn his hometown loyalty on his sleeve, showing passionate support for Detroit’s professional sports franchises.

From courtside at Pistons games to rooting heartily for the Lions—even jokingly offering to suit up during the team’s 2024 playoff run—Eminem has always put his city first.

He also extended his hometown pride to baseball, collaborating with the Detroit Tigers on a special jersey series last year.

For Detroit, the competition will be fierce. The WNBA is considering expansion by at least one team in 2027, with formidable contenders, including Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland and Houston all vying for the coveted spot.

The investment would be significant. Sportico recently valued the average WNBA franchise at roughly $96 million.

Some familiar Detroit faces are joining Eminem and Gores in this high-profile endeavor: Lions quarterback Jared Goff, former Pistons standouts Grant Hill and Chris Webber, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.