Erica Mena Among 3 “Love & Hip-Hop” Stars Arrested In Wild Bar Braw

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

And there’s a mugshot, although it isn’t as historic as Donald Trump’s.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena was reportedly arrested at a Buckhead bar on Friday night (August 25). According to Fulton County inmate records, Mena was booked on charges of simple battery, simple battery against police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence-felony and simple battery. Fellow Love & Hip-Hop personalities Rodney Shaw (Zellswag) and Addie Richardson (Bambi Richardson) were also taken into custody. Atlanta resident Kareem Cadet—not related to the reality television franchise—was arrested as well.

Atlanta Police say they responded to Lucca Lounge at 11:40 p.m. local time due to a dispute on the property. Upon arrival, the responding officer observed three patrons in a physical altercation with the establishment’s security guards. APD says the responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspects immediately turned physically aggressive towards him. Once they were finally escorted out of the building, they were placed under arrest. Records indicate Mena hasn’t been released. She’s being held on $20,000 bond.

Atlanta Police Department

Erica Mena’s personal life has been the subject of ridicule in recent years. In 2022, she and her ex-husband, Safaree, welcomed another child in the midst of their divorce and custody battle. Just months prior, Mena filed court documents claiming the father of her children “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

The filing also stated Safaree was going to the public to get sympathy from fans, stating his petition for shared custody was a full stunt “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.”