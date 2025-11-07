EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Asks Judge For Home Detention Citing Dangers In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine pleaded for six months of house arrest instead of jail after admitting to drug possession and assault.

6ix9ine is pleading for mercy from a New York federal judge after admitting he violated his probation by possessing cocaine, MDMA, and getting into another fight.

Attorney Lance Lazzaro urged Judge Paul Engelmayer to sentence the rapper to six months of home detention instead of three months in prison.

Lazzaro argued that jail time would be “much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous” for his client due to his notoriety and history as a high-profile government cooperator.

The rapper’s plea comes after he confessed to three violations of supervised release tied to his 2019 racketeering conviction: possession of cocaine and MDMA, and a misdemeanor assault during a confrontation at a Florida mall.

His attorney stressed the drugs were found in small amounts—just 0.0122 grams of cocaine and five MDMA pills—and that “the complainant was the initial aggressor” during the altercation, which resulted in no serious injuries.

The letter also emphasized that 6ix9ine’s time behind bars is harsher than for most inmates because he must be kept in protective isolation.

“Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates. As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise,” Lazzaro wrote.

6ix9ine’s recent troubles mark yet another setback in his attempt to avoid federal custody.

In July, prosecutors said he admitted to keeping cocaine and MDMA at his Miami home, and also failed multiple drug tests, including for methamphetamine.

6ix9ine was caught traveling to Las Vegas without court approval and was involved in a physical altercation at a mall, further breaking his release terms.

Prosecutors previously dropped two additional charges involving firearms and fentanyl for lack of evidence, but his guilty plea on the remaining counts still placed him in violation of his supervised release.

This isn’t his first strike. In late 2024, he spent 45 days in jail for failed drug tests and travel violations before being placed under home confinement. Judge Engelmayer warned at the time that further missteps could lead to a five-year prison term and lifetime supervision.

The federal sentencing guidelines recommend three to nine months in prison for each violation, but the final decision rests with Judge Engelmayer, who will decide whether the embattled rapper will serve time or remain under house arrest.