EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Banned From Having Guns, Ammunition At His Home

6ix9ine was barred from having firearms on his property Monday (April 21) during a federal court hearing in Manhattan, where a judge addressed his latest probation violations tied to a 2025 raid at his Palm Beach, Florida home.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, appeared before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer for a violation of a supervised release hearing stemming from a March incident in which authorities found guns and drugs during a probation check.

Although 6ix9ine was not arrested at the time due to insufficient evidence, the discovery prompted federal scrutiny.

During the hearing, Judge Engelmayer issued a verbal order stating that “effective immediately no firearms or ammunition may be held on the defendant’s property by anyone except as authorized by a court order.”

6ix9ine remains on supervised release until November 2025, part of the terms of his cooperation deal in the high-profile RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

That agreement included strict conditions: no unauthorized travel, regular drug testing and a ban on weapons.

But the rapper’s track record since then has been rocky. In October 2024, he was arrested in New York for traveling to Las Vegas without permission, skipping drug tests, testing positive for methamphetamines and lying to his probation officer.

He pleaded guilty to five violations and served 45 days in the slammer.

At that time, the judge overseeing the case said the infractions were not “gravely serious” but warned 6ix9ine that further violations could lead to harsher consequences.

The March 2025 raid in Florida reignited concerns. Authorities detained 6ix9ine for several hours and collected DNA samples, though no charges were filed.

Monday’s hearing was the first formal step in addressing those events in court. 6ix9ine remains free for now.

His next court date is scheduled for May 22, 2025, when the judge will determine whether he will be returned to prison.