EXCLUSIVE: Big U Proposes Strict Security Measures To Attend Son’s Funeral

Big U sought tightly controlled release to perform Islamic rites for his slain son while jailed on federal RICO and murder charges amid ongoing case.

Big U asked a federal judge to grant a tightly controlled release so he can perform the Islamic funeral rites for his son while he remains behind bars facing murder and racketeering charges.

Big U’s eldest son, Jabari Henley, was shot and killed on October 31 in South Los Angeles after leaving a community trunk-or-treat Halloween event.

The court filing states the father is seeking time-limited access to conduct the washing and shrouding of the body and attend the Janazah prayer. AllHipHop is refraining from posting the time and location of the service for security reasons and out of an abundance of caution.

Big U’s lawyers told the judge their client is willing to submit to electronic monitoring and be escorted by private security under federal supervision. He would take a fixed route between the detention center and funeral services, full cost coverage by his family and strict no-contact restrictions.

Meanwhile, Big U remains in federal custody because of a 43-count indictment unsealed March 17, 2025, which accuses him of leading a criminal enterprise called the “Big U Enterprise” under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) that allegedly committed murder, extortion, fraud, human trafficking and other crimes.

The indictment specifically alleges Big U orchestrated the January 2021 killing of an aspiring rapper, whom prosecutors say he drove to North Las Vegas, shot in the head and dumped in a ditch off Interstate 15 after the rapper recorded a diss track about him.

Big U pleaded not guilty in April 2025 and remains detained pending trial. Prosecutors have until tomorrow to lodge their objections.