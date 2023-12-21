EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Dodging “Scream Tour” Lawsuit, Jermaine Dupri’s Dad Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Mauldin, a longtime music executive and the father of Jermaine Dupri, sued Bow Wow and others for trademark infringement.

Jermaine Dupri’s father Michael Mauldin accused Bow Wow of refusing service of legal papers in a trademark infringement lawsuit in Georgia. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the music industry veteran requested more time to serve Bow Wow in a motion filed on Tuesday (December 19).

Mauldin sued Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, and the Black Promoters Collective for using Mauldin’s trademarked name “Scream Tour” without permission in September. JD’s dad needed to serve Bow Wow with a notice of the complaint within 90 days of filing but was unable to do so over the past few months. Mauldin’s attorney asked for an extension, blaming Bow Wow for avoiding service of the complaint.

“The extension of time would aid in timely locating and serving defendant, who has been thus far unattainable since the initial filing of the complaint on September 21, 2023 due to the refusal of service by defendant’s counsel and the refusal of service at defendant’s address in Atlanta, Georgia,” Mauldin’s lawyer Christopher Chan wrote. “The extension of time would also prevent further delay in the case by avoiding a dismissal without prejudice and subsequent refiling of the Complaint. The proposed extension of time to serve the Defendant would extend the current deadline from December 20, 2023 to March 19, 2024.”

Earlier this year, Bow Wow acquired an ownership stake in a new Scream Tour launched by the Black Promoters Collective. He was part of the first Scream Tour, which took place in 2001.

Mauldin, who created the original Scream Tour, accused the rapper and promoter of injuring his brand. Mauldin said Bow Wow was “unquestionably familiar” with the trademark due to their close relationship. JD’s father sought damages and an injunction to stop Bow Wow and the Black Promoters Collective from using the “Scream Tour” name.