EXCLUSIVE: Drake’s Loss In “Not Like Us” Dragged Into $20M Fat Joe Defamation Suit

Tyrone Dixon pushed back on Fat Joe’s defamation lawsuit by citing a Drake-related court ruling that classifies public disputes and rap lyrics as protected opinion.

Tyrone Blackburn is pushing back against Fat Joe’s $20 million defamation lawsuit, arguing that the claims made by the rap star’s former hype man should be legally viewed as opinion, not fact.

Terrance Dixon’s legal team, led by Blackburn, is leaning on a recent ruling involving rapper Drake to bolster their defense.

In that case, Drake sued UMG for defamation, claiming they knowingly promoted false claims contained in Kendrick Lamar’s smash hit “Not Like Us.”

Drake claimed his reputation was damaged after Kendrick Lamar branded him a “certified pedophile,” similar to claims Dixon made against Fat Joe on social media.

A judge ruled that statements made in the context of rap battles were protected artistic expression and that a reasonable listener would not consider the offensive lyrics verifiable facts.

Dixon and Blackburn argue that the statements at the heart of Fat Joe’s complaint were made during a heated public feud and should be protected under the First Amendment as expressive speech.

The defense also emphasized that because Fat Joe is a public figure, the lawsuit must prove “actual malice” — a high legal bar requiring proof that the statements were knowingly false or made with reckless disregard for the truth.

The dispute dates back to March 23, 2025, when Blackburn sent a letter to Fat Joe, claiming that Terrance Dixon had served as an uncredited ghostwriter and vocalist from 2006 to 2019.

When Fat Joe didn’t respond, a second letter followed on April 21, threatening a lawsuit and public exposure unless the rapper paid up.

The legal battle began in court later that month, when Fat Joe filed a lawsuit accusing Terrance Dixon and Blackburn of defamation and extortion.

The suit alleges they demanded a $20 million payout in exchange for not filing a lawsuit containing what Fat Joe called “false and outrageous” claims, including allegations of statutory rape, sex trafficking and forced labor.

Dixon also posted on social media, accusing Fat Joe of transporting a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex, attaching a photo featuring Fat Joe, Diddy and DJ Khaled.

Fat Joe fired back, calling the accusations “a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney” and described their actions as “a deceptive and desperate scam.”

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, referred to Blackburn’s tactics as a “criminal extortion scheme” and pointed to previous court rulings criticizing Blackburn’s legal conduct.

In one case, Judge Denise Cote said Blackburn “improperly files cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants… and pressure defendants to settle quickly.”

Fat Joe’s legal team has fought the lawsuit tooth and nail.

In fact, the response has been so blistering that last week, Tyrone Blackburn told a judge that Joe Tacopina’s public attacks on him sent him to the hospital under medical distress.