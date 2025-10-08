EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Says Fat Joe’s Lawyer Is Ruining His Health In Conspiracy To Ruin Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrone Blackburn said Fat Joe’s legal team caused him severe physical and professional harm in a lawsuit involving allegations of abuse and retaliation.

Attorney Claims Arrest Was Orchestrated

Tyrone Blackburn says he’s battling serious health issues while accusing Fat Joe and attorney Joe Tacopina of launching a coordinated smear campaign designed to derail a $20 million lawsuit filed on behalf of Hip-Hop figure Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

In court filings, Blackburn alleges that the Bronx rapper’s legal team not only tried to damage his public image but also worked with law enforcement to have him arrested in what he describes as a retaliatory move.

“These actions not only prejudiced me in the eyes of the public and my professional peers but also inflicted substantial personal and reputational harm that I continue to endure and are currently undergoing medical treatment for,” Blackburn wrote.

Lawsuit Alleges Abuse and Exploitation

The legal dispute began when Dixon filed a federal lawsuit in June 2025 accusing Fat Joe—real name Joseph Cartagena—of years of unpaid labor, sexual coercion, and psychological abuse. Dixon claims he was forced into thousands of explicit acts under threats of violence or abandonment, all while being denied proper credit and royalties for his creative work.

Fat Joe has denied the accusations, calling them “disgusting lies,” and maintains the lawsuit is a fabricated attempt to extort money. Tacopina, representing the rapper, filed a countersuit in April 2025, accusing both Dixon and Blackburn of defamation, emotional harm, and extortion.

Arrest Adds Tension to Legal Fight

On May 12, 2025, a 66-year-old process server attempted to deliver legal documents to Blackburn. According to police, Blackburn reversed his vehicle and struck the man in the leg. He was arrested on June 25 and charged with felony assault, harassment, reckless driving and criminal possession of a weapon.

Blackburn insists the incident was misrepresented and part of a larger effort to discredit him.

“Defense counsel coordinated with local law enforcement to secure my arrest, asserting that I had ‘mowed down’ a process server with my vehicle,” he said. “This occurred despite my prior offer to waive service of process. This arrest, obtained through misrepresentation, has resulted in significant collateral consequences, including the suspension of my New York State Bar identification card and a hold on my pending open-carry license application.”

Dixon’s Allegations Extend Beyond Fat Joe

Dixon’s lawsuit also names Roc Nation, accusing the label of helping to conceal his authorship and suppress royalty payments. He claims the company took part in efforts to intimidate him and interfere with his legal claims.

Tacopina has publicly criticized Blackburn’s legal filings, calling them “bogus” and accusing him of using AI-generated citations in court documents. He described Dixon’s lawsuit as a “blatant act of retaliation” after Dixon was dismissed for misconduct.

The case is being handled in the Southern District of New York, with hearings expected to continue through the summer and fall of 2025.