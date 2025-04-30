Fat Joe Says He’s Being Extorted For $20M By His Ex-Hypeman & Lawyer Suing Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe filed suit against his former hypeman and the attorney also suing Diddy and Nicki Minaj, accusing them of trying to extort him with false claims.

Fat Joe filed a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing his former hypeman, Terrance Dixson and Dixson’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, of defamation and an attempted extortion scheme involving disturbing allegations and public threats.

The Hip-Hop veteran claims the duo tried to pressure him into a payout by threatening to go public with what he calls “false and outrageous allegations,” including statutory rape, sex trafficking and forced labor.

The legal complaint also accuses Dixson and Blackburn of intentionally causing emotional distress and launching a smear campaign to damage his reputation.

According to court documents, the conflict began on March 23, 2025, when Dixson and Blackburn sent a letter demanding financial compensation.

The pair claimed that Dixson had worked as an uncredited ghostwriter and vocalist on several tracks during his professional relationship with Fat Joe, which spanned from 2006 to 2019.

Fat Joe’s legal team says no such claims were ever raised during that time. When the rapper didn’t respond, the pressure escalated.

On April 21, a second letter arrived, threatening a lawsuit with sordid claims, unless Fat Joe settled for $20 million.

Shortly after, Dixson posted on social media, accusing Fat Joe of flying a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex. The post included a photo of Fat Joe alongside Diddy and DJ Khaled.

“These allegations are completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney,” Fat Joe said. “These two individuals have been scheming together to extort me with their elaborate and ludicrous demands changing by the day. The relentless threats, harassment, and defamation I’ve endured as they peddle salacious lies are utterly deplorable. I’m taking legal action to expose their misconduct and I’m fully confident that the facts will reveal this is nothing more than a deceptive and desperate scam.”

Fat Joe’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, called the move “a criminal extortion scheme,” adding that Blackburn has a history of using the legal system to harass high-profile clients.

“This is not just a shakedown,” Tacopina said. “This is a coordinated attempt to destroy a man’s life and career.”

The lawsuit references previous judicial criticism of Blackburn’s tactics. In one ruling, Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York said Blackburn “improperly files cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly.”

Another judge, J. Paul Oetken, warned Blackburn about court filings “replete with inaccurate statements of law” and “irrelevant insults, misstatements, and exaggerations.”

Fat Joe’s legal team also sent Blackburn a cease-and-desist letter, citing those judicial reprimands.