EXCLUSIVE: Fawn Weaver Files Lawsuit Denying $20M Jay-Z Loan Cover-Up In Uncle Nearest

Fawn Weaver just filed a lawsuit blasting last week’s Uncle Nearest story involving Jay-Z and a hidden $20 million, and she’s not backing down from the lender she says is lying through its teeth.

The Weavers and their company, Grant Sidney, are suing Farm Credit Mid-America for spreading what they call “false and malicious” statements about how the $20 million from Jay-Z‘s Marcy Ventures actually moved.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the complaint says every dollar that went through Grant Sidney was properly documented and went straight to Uncle Nearest, not into the Weavers’ pockets.

Farm Credit’s been running a narrative that’s basically the opposite.

They claim Fawn hid the $20 million Jay-Z loan from them and the court-appointed receiver. Farm Credit said she funneled it through Grant Sidney to keep it out of creditors’ hands.

They also alleged roughly $21 million in whiskey barrels vanished and that loan money secretly bought a Martha’s Vineyard property.

That story fed headlines everywhere.

But Weaver’s legal team is saying the receipts tell a different story.

Bank records and intercompany agreements show the transfers were standard corporate moves, not some hidden scheme.

“Grant Sidney received no benefit from this $20,000,000, and it solely went to the benefit of Uncle Nearest,” her lawyer wrote in the filing.

The complaint also takes direct aim at the missing barrels claim.

Weaver’s team says inventory and warehouse records prove the whiskey never disappeared. They’re stressing that Farm Credit already had access to those records when it made the missing barrel claim, so the lender knew better.

A former Uncle Nearest CFO is getting called out in the lawsuit for what the complaint describes as “significant misconduct,” including misreporting and irregular accounting entries, before that executive got pushed out.

The whole situation is playing out while Uncle Nearest sits in federal receivership, a move that stripped control from company leadership.

Farm Credit has argued in court that Uncle Nearest defaulted on more than $100 million in loans, overstated barrel inventory by tens of millions of barrels, sold off collateral barrels to cover other debts, and violated key financial covenants.

A judge appointed a receiver in 2025. The receiver now manages the business while creditors line up with total claims pushing toward $200 million.

Weaver is trying to redraw the whole picture, arguing that Farm Credit’s narrative about fraud, missing barrels, and that Jay-Z loan didn’t just land her in court.

It helped push a fast-rising Black-owned whiskey brand into its most fragile moment.