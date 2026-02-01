EXCLUSIVE: Feds Compare Lil Durk, OTF To African Terror Squad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s prosecutors likened OTF to a terror unit as they sought to use his lyrics to prove a murder-for-hire plot tied to Quando Rondo.

Federal prosecutors are likening Lil Durk’s Only The Family crew to a terror squad as they fight to use his own lyrics and videos against him in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. The feds are pushing back on Durk’s attempt to block prosecutors from playing select songs and videos at trial.

The government is comparing OTF’s structure and violence to the Liberian Anti-Terrorism Unit at the center of a landmark torture case in the U.S.

Chuckie Taylor, the son of former Liberian president Charles Taylor Sr., was sentenced to 97 years in U.S. federal prison after a 2008 conviction in Florida for directing torture and violent abuses in Liberia between 1999 and 2003.

Taylor was the commander of the country’s Anti-Terrorist Unit, also known as the “Demon Forces.” When Taylor was busted at the Miami International Airport for trying to get into the U.S. with a phony passport, agents found notes of rap lyrics that made reference to the ATU.

Take this for free/six feet is where you gonna be/ATU n##### on the scene/Body bag is all you see

More sweat in my training means less blood in my life/So with the shots from guns keep it dead and precise/Bull-doze ambushes in the midst of a fight/Try to cut my supply/You’ll be losing your life

Those lyrics were used against Taylor during his trial and helped secure his conviction. Taylor protested, but during his appeal, a judge ruled that the raps were highly relevant.

Prosecutors argue that, just like the ATU, OTF allegedly acted as an armed enforcement wing for a powerful leader, carrying out brutal orders while enjoying money, status and protection.

The government says Lil Durk made similar “music admissions” that prove OTF operating as a gang targeting “opps,” as Durk bragged about paying rent for his shooters, paying for guns and placing “bounties” on rivals.

The feds are not using all of Durk’s lyrics against him. They have isolated lines they claim that show he’s the leader of OTF who ordered a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo in revenge for King Von’s murder.

Popping traffic, we in Cali’ ride through Beverly Hills with choppers Bounty hunter/For the n##### who can carry, I’ll buy ‘em 50k in guns

Don’t respond to s### with Von/I’m like, ‘f### it, you trippin’, go get your gun’/They droppin’ locations, I’m getting’ it done/F### tweetin’, we slidin’, the feds are comin’

Prosecutors also highlight a line where Durk raps he is “the type to hop on a flight with a warrant,” which they say mirrors his attempt to flee after co-defendants were arrested.

Durk is awaiting trial in Los Angeles federal court on charges that he orchestrated a 2022 ambush targeting Quando Rondo outside the Beverly Center. Prosecutors say OTF affiliates traveled from Chicago to California to track the rapper, opened fire in broad daylight and killed his friend Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Agents allege he put a bounty on Quando Rondo’s head, funded flights, rental cars and weapons and used encrypted or coded messages to communicate with trusted shooters.

Lil Durk is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, using interstate commerce to arrange the hit and discharging a machine gun during a violent crime.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.