EXCLUSIVE: Feds Say Lil Durk Put $1M On Quando Rondo’s Head

Feds say Lil Durk put a $1M bounty on Quando Rondo in an LA shooting that killed Lul Pab instead. Lil Durk has denied the charges.

Feds just dropped some heavy accusations against Lil Durk. They say the Chicago rapper put a million-dollar bounty on Quando Rondo‘s head back in 2022.

The government’s calling this a “straightforward” murder-for-hire case. But the hit went wrong. Instead of getting Quando Rondo, the shooters killed his close friend Lul Pab.

Prosecutors say Lil Durk told his Only The Family crew something really clear: anyone who took out Quando Rondo would get “made straight.” That’s code for getting paid, according to prosecutors.

A snitch is ready to testify about what Lil Durk really meant. The witness says Durk used that street language to put a price on Quando Rondo’s life. The feds claim Durk’s “lieutenants” turned his words into action. OTF member Marcus “Muwop” Wilson and another guy started recruiting killers.

Muwop allegedly promised the million-dollar reward “on behalf of” Durk. The deal was simple. Fly to Los Angeles and kill Quando Rondo.

On August 18, 2022, the alleged hitmen tracked their target around LA. They found what they thought was their moment at a Beverly Grove gas station. The spot sits right across from the Beverly Center.

Three men in a white sedan pulled up on a black Cadillac Escalade. They thought Quando Rondo was inside and the shooters unleashed more than a dozen rounds at the SUV. No argument. No fight. Just straight ambush.

But they got the wrong person. Bullets hit Lul Pab instead and he died at the hospital later.

A viral video showed Quando Rondo screaming as first responders pulled Lul Pab’s body from the shot-up vehicle. The wrong person paid the ultimate price. LAPD called it a planned hit from the jump.

Prosecutors claim Lil Durk did more than just talk. After the shooting, they say he kept his promise to “make straight” the people who helped. The alleged rewards included jewelry, custom grills and spots in OTF music videos. Durk also put some of the shooters in song lyrics released after Lul Pab’s death.

Feds argue those perks count as “anything of value” under federal law. The rewards offered real money and street credibility inside Durk’s camp.

This whole beef traces back to 2020. King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge. The shooting involved Quando Rondo’s crew. Federal authorities say that the earlier killing started a deadly feud.

The bad blood between Durk’s camp and Quando Rondo’s people set the stage for the LA ambush.

Durk’s asking the judge for more details about the government’s case. He wants prosecutors to spell out exactly how they plan to prove their theory at trial. The government pushed back hard.

They say the existing indictment and evidence already give Durk full notice. Their theory is clear: Durk ordered the hit on Quando Rondo and rewarded the shooters even though they killed Lul Pab instead.

Prosecutors stress they don’t have to reveal every detail months before trial. They say the defense “is not entitled to a roadmap” of their strategy.

The million-dollar offer, the alleged recruiting, and the post-shooting rewards give Lil Durk clear notice of what he’s facing. That’s enough for now, according to the government.

Durk’s trial was pushed back from January to late April 2026. His lawyers said they were ready to go, but his co-defendants needed more time. Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains presumed innocent.

His April 2026 trial date approaches as the case continues to unfold.