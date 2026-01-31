EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Asks Judge To Shut Up Milagro Gramz Once & For All

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion asked a federal judge to silence Milagro Gramz, citing ongoing cyberstalking despite a jury verdict and reduced damages.

Megan Thee Stallion is telling a federal judge to shut down Milagro Gramz as the blogger fights back without a lawyer and leans on her claim that she is a journalist, not a stalker, to keep talking about the rapper.

Megan just ran to court, begging Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga to enter a permanent cyberstalking injunction that would bar Cooper from targeting her with future posts and livestreams.

Megan Thee Stallion says Milagro Gramz has run a years-long campaign of harassment tied to the 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, while portraying the rapper as nothing but a liar.

“[Milagro Gramz’s] relentless campaign to defame [Megan Thee Stallion] and to destroy her public image and livelihood serves no legitimate purpose. It serves an illicit one: retaliation against [Megan Thee Stallion] for cooperating with law enforcement in the criminal prosecution of her assailant,” said Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito.

A jury already found Milagro Gramz liable for defamation per se, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promoting an altered sexual depiction.

Meg was awarded damages, which were later reduced to $59,000 on a technicality, because the rapper failed to provide Milagro Gramz with the required pre-suit notice for the defamation count.

Megan’s team says the money and public verdict haven’t stopped Milagro Gramz’s stalking and obsessive behavior.

They accuse Cooper of continuing to taunt Megan online, threatening a “mixtape” aimed at bullying her and keeping up rhetoric that fuels threats and abuse from followers.

Milagro Gramz has turned herself into her own defense team.

In recent court papers highlighted by AllHipHop, she argued that the jury already resolved the key issues, insisted she believed the explicit video was real at first, and said she took it down once she learned more.

She framed Megan’s post-trial push for an injunction and revived defamation ruling as an overreach that tramples her rights as a commentator covering the high-profile shooting case.

Megan’s latest brief dismisses that theory.

Her lawyers stress they are not trying to redo defamation but to use Florida’s stalking law to stop what they call a “sustained course of targeted, electronic harassment” that has left the rapper in fear and in therapy.